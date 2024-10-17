Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins team up for US hurricane relief at Gran Fondo Hincapie

'Our goal is to raise one million dollars' as event pivots to new course and special fundraising activities

Bradley Wiggins (centre) greets George Hincapie and group of riders at Hotel Domestique on course preview of Gran Fondo Hincapie
Bradley Wiggins (centre) greets George Hincapie and group of riders at Hotel Domestique on course preview of Gran Fondo Hincapie (Image credit: Hincapie Events)

Hurricane Helene ripped across the southeastern US on September 26 and carved a path of destruction from Florida to North Carolina and three other states, the lingering impacts impairing communities 20 days later. Instead of cancelling the 13th edition of the Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville on October 19, which passes through sections of the devastated areas, organisers transformed the recreational ride into a recovery fundraiser.

The goal was now to raise $1 million for hurricane relief, with funds directed to Polk County, North Carolina, one of the hard-hit areas just north of Greenville, South Carolina that had been part of the original route. The event will still take place this Saturday but will use a new 19-mile loop that utilises roads exclusively within Greenville County to allow public safety officials in North Carolina to focus on emergency services related to the storm.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).