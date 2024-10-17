Mont Ventoux, Col de la Loze and La Plagne likely to feature in final week of 2025 Tour de France

Next July's route takes shape ahead of full unveiling on October 29

Wout van Aert soloes to the top of Mont Ventoux during his stage-winning effort at the 2021 Tour de France
Wout van Aert soloes to the top of Mont Ventoux during his stage-winning effort at the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The route unveiling of the 2025 Tour de France lies fewer than two weeks away on October 29. The Grand Départ of next July's race has already been revealed, with the northern city of Lille and the Nord department hosting the opening three stages.

Now, rumours suggest that returns to Mont Ventoux, the Col de la Loze and La Plagne are on the cards in the final week of the race.

