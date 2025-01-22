‘No time to lose focus’ as Finn Fisher-Black launches with new team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe at Tour Down Under

Attention turns to the climbers from stage 3, with the 'ready to race' rider from New Zealand among the favourites

Finn Fisher-Black among his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates on stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has once again had the perfect start to the Santos Tour Down Under with Sam Welsford hitting the season opener in stellar sprint form as he did last year. On stage 3, the team gaze shifts as the days to suit the climbers begin, which puts new recruit Finn Fisher-Black in the spotlight.

The rider from New Zealand is racing his third Tour Down Under, however, for the last two years he was with UAE Team Emirates – a squad that rarely have any shortage of GC options. With a new team in 2025 and a new dynamic, it's a fresh start for the 23-year-old Fisher-Black and one he is determined to make the most of. 

