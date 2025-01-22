'My legs were screaming' - Patience pays off for Sam Welsford with second consecutive win at Tour Down Under

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider credits new training regime for second stage win at WorldTour race and third victory in a week

A second stage win for Sam Welsford in the 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) proved that he has evolved as a sprinter at the Tour Down Under, taking his second stage in a row and third win of the week in Tanunda on Wednesday.

The team pursuit Olympic champion not only crashed in the first five kilometres of the 128.8km stage 2 but was dropped on the final climb with 22km to go, yet managed to get back on and extend his lead in the overall classification with his victory.

