No Pietermaritzburg World Cup for Kulhavy

Image 1 of 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Pictured en route to third place in the elite men's cross country encounter in Pietermaritzburg two years ago, 2011 World Champ Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) will be hoping his recent fractured knee-cap won't hamper his chances on improving on this PMB personal best when he takes part in the 2014 UCI MTB World Cup Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)

Instead of flying to Pietermaritzburg, South Africa for round one of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, Olympic Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) was home in bed with the flu on Monday.

Kulhavy came down with the flu on Sunday after racing the Velká Bíte - Brno road race on Saturday.

"Even while racing on Saturday, I was not feeling too well, and I was cold," said Kulhavy on his website. "On Sunday, then came the fever and the intestinal problems. I have therefore decided, after consultation with the team, to pass on the first World Cup."

"My actual form after a long break, combined with my condition due to the flu, meant I would probably not have had a good race. I would prefer to get everything together for the second round in Australia."

Kulhavy is just coming back to training and racing after fracturing his kneecap.

Round 2 of the World CUp will happen in Cairns later this month.

"Although I now feel a little better, I do not feel I can get on a plane in this situation and travel to Africa," he said.

In Saturday's 138km road race in the Czech Republic, Kulhavy finished with the main field.

"The race was a bit of a shock. I wasn't doing anything extra in the race, but in in the end, when we rode up the hill, I lacked strength."