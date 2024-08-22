‘No eggs, no bread, just lots of wins’ - Vuelta a España peloton pedals through hypermarket for race’s latest wacky start

Main hall of Carrefour grocery retail store used on stage 6 start as unprecedented race venue

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in the Red Leader's jersey leads the peloton at the unique start of stage 6 in side Carrafour at Jerez de la Frontera (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España has done it again. In the latest instalment of its long history of offbeat or downright unlikely starts, stage 6 of the race officially got underway inside the giant Carrefour hypermarket in the southerly city of Jerez de la Frontera on Thursday.

The Vuelta has already had starts as unlikely as the inside of an aircraft carrier in nearby Cadiz and off gigantic oyster-growing rafts called bateas on the far side of the country in remote northwesterly Galicia.

Classification leaders lead the start from inside Carrefour (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

