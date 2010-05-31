Team Columbia dominates Deutschland Tour (Image credit: AFP)

There will be no Deutschland Tour in 2011 due to lack of interest by German television broadcasters, the race organisers confirmed on Monday. Last week International Cycling Union president Pat McQuaid said he thought the German race would return in “two or three years”.

“Since television shows no interest, a new edition of the race for next year is definitely not in focus,” said Michael Hinz of the Agentur Upsolut to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The race was last held in 2008. However, numerous doping scandals, especially those involving Bernhard Kohl, Stefan Schumacher and Davide Rebellin of the former German ProTour team Gerolsteiner, caused German broadcaster to eliminate or severely cut backs their coverage of cycling.

Last week McQuaid told the magazine Sponsors that he thought the Deutschland Tour would return. “I am convinced that we will have the Deutschland Tour again in no later than two or three years.” Former race organiser Kai Rapp supported the idea, saying, “I think that is a realistic time plan.”

Things look better for the Bayern Rundfahrt, which just finished its 2010 race. “We are planning for next year,” said organiser Ewald Strohmeier. “We already have some stage towns and acceptance from the main sponsor.”