No Ayuso as Adam Yates and João Almeida lead UAE Team Emirates squad at Vuelta a España

By
published

Vine, McNulty and Del Toro all included in team chasing clean sweep of Grand Tours in 2024

VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 15 LR Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Black Points Jersey and Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024 Stage 7 a 1182km stage from VillarssurOllon to VillarssurOllon 1248m UCIWT on June 15 2024 in VillarssurOllon Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
João Almeida and Adam Yates dominated the Tour de Suisse in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso will not ride the Vuelta a España, with Adam Yates and João Almeida setting out from Lisbon on Saturday as the confirmed leaders of a powerful UAE Team Emirates. 

Talented Mexican Isaac del Toro will make his Grand Tour debut, while Jay Vine and Brandon McNulty also feature in the strong team of eight riders.

