No 36th Tour de France win for Mark Cavendish but a day of emotions, respect and sprint disappointment

By
published

'We were all super happy but it was a sense of - what now?' - says Manxman

Mark Cavendish on stage 6 at the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish on stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no repeat Tour de France sprint win for Mark Cavendish, with the Manxman and his Astana-Qazaqstan team failing to cut the mustard in Dijon.

Astana-Qazaqstan worked hard to keep Cavendish up front during the ever-faster run-in to the city, but their lead-out became trapped in the peloton with two kilometres to go at a vital pinch point in the road before a chicane and turn right into the long finishing straight.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.