Nils Politt to join UAE Team Emirates in 2024
German leaves Bora-Hansgrohe after three seasons
Nils Politt will join UAE Team Emirates next season after signing a three-year contract that will keep at the team until the end of 2026. The German arrives from Bora-Hansgrohe, where he has spent the past three seasons.
The 29-year-old will bolster UAE Team Emirates’ Classics squad and his arrival offsets the loss of Matteo Trentin, who has confirmed that he will join Tudor Pro Cycling next year.
Politt finished second at Paris-Roubaix in 2019 and he won a stage of the 2021 Tour de France in Nîmes. He has claimed a total of seven victories in his career, most recently winning the German time trial title in June.
“I’m really excited to be riding over the next years with UAE Team Emirates,” Politt said in a statement released by his new team on Thursday.
“I think it’s one of the biggest teams in the world and also another step in my career. I hope we have a lot of success together and achieve some good results together, so I’m really looking forward to the next three years.”
Politt is the second new signing to be announced by UAE Team Emirates since the transfer window opened on August 1. The team has already confirmed that Pavel Sivakov will join from Ineos in 2024 on a three-year deal.
“We are very pleased to welcome Nils into the team,” said team manager Mauro Gianetti. “He has proven pedigree as a very strong rider and will bolster our classics team as well as our stage racing squad. We hope for many good years working together.”
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.