Davison replaces Wells as NICA Awards guest host

Image 1 of 3 Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Lea Davison (Specialized) leads the overall with one day remaining in Langkawi (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 3 Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Olympian Lea Davison will replace Todd Wells as the guest host of the 2012 National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Awards ceremony this weekend. Wells had to change his plans to attend the funeral of his Specialized teammate Burry Stander, who was killed in an accident while training on January 3.

"I am still in shock over the loss of one of my best friends and teammate, Burry Stander. It is hard to wrap my head around it, and I'm sure it's going to stay that way for quite sometime," said Wells.

"Because of this tragic event, I am heading to South Africa to pay my respects to his family and friends at his funeral this weekend and therefore won't be able to attend the NICA Awards. I was honored to have the chance to speak at the NICA event, an organization that has done not only an incredible amount for mountain biking, but youth in general all over the country. Please keep Burry in your thoughts this weekend, enjoy the ride and be safe."

Davison, who also races for Specialized, will be filling in for Wells as host. The 2012 Olympian, who founded the Little Bellas program, has stepped up to the hosting job on short notice. She is stoked to hit the trails of Fort Ord for the benefit ride and to share her experiences at the awards banquet.

NICA expressed its sympathy following the Stander's death. "Our hearts are with the Stander family, Todd and the Specialized Team as they try to come to terms with this tragedy," the organization said in a recent statement.