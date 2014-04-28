Nibali ready for Tour of Romandie

Image 1 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the press conference for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) not only raced at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on a new Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL5 but he had a spare one atop the team car, too (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Vicenzo Nibali is confirmed for the Tour of Romandie from April 29 to May 4. The Italian rider will lead the Astana squad at the Swiss stage race.

"It has always been on the program for Vincenzo to race Romandie - this is an excellent chance to come with a full mountain squad to test the fitness so far, and also to go for a win against targetted competitors ahead of the season's top goal at the Tour de France," said Astana DS Gorazd Stangelj to Cyclingnews.

"The start list should be a good indicator of the team's prep ahead of the Giro with Brajkovic, and then will provide key Tour de France riders with a last chance to work together in a race environment before heading back to train in the month leading up to the Dauphine"

Nibali will be joined by Jakob Fuglsang, Lieuwe Westra, Valentin Iglinskiy, Andriy Grivko, Tanel Kangert, Janez Brajkovic and Fredrik Kessiakoff.