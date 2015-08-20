News shorts: Machado, Smukulis in Katusha team for Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 5 Tiago Machado (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) steps on the podium as the overall winner Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Despite failing a pre-race MPCC cortisol test Lars Boom will start the Tour de France for Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) wins the Bpost Bank Trophy finale in Lille (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Optum Pro Cycling's Michael Woods wins stage 5 at the 2015 Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Katusha team today confirmed it would add Tiago Machado to its Vuelta a España team in place of Giampaolo Caruso, who tested positive for EPO in a re-test of samples from March 2012.

Gatis Smukulis will replace Egor Silin.

The team initially intended to put Russian champion Yuri Trofimov in for Caruso, but Trofimov and Silin both raced in the Olympic test event in Rio with the Russian national team.

Terpstra, Boom and Mollema members of the Dutch team for Richmond Worlds

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) will lead his national team at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, according to a report in Sport.be. He will have the support of Lars Boom, Tom Dumoulin, Sebastian Langeveld, Bauke Mollema, Robert Gesink, Dylan Baarle, Jos van Emden and Pim Ligthart.

The road race, held on September 27, will cover 259.3km and includes short climbs and cobblestones on a spring-classic-style circuit. Dumoulin and Wilco Kelderman have been selected to compete in the individual time trial held on September 23.

Cycling Canada selects eight to race Grands Prix Cyclistes Quebec and Montreal

Cycling Canada announced on Thursday the eight-man roster for the two WorldTour races held in Quebec on September 11, and Montreal on September 13 in Canada.

Michael Woods, who was second overall at the Tour of Utah and is ranked second in the UCI America Tour, will lead the team in the two hilly circuit races. The team will also include Rob Britton, who won the overall title at the Tour of the Gila, sprinters Ryan Anderson and Guillaume Boivin, Alex Cataford, Benjamin Perry, Adam de Vos and Ryan Roth.

“The objective of the team will be to have one rider ranked in the Top 10 at the Québec City event, and activate the peloton and be part of key breakaways in Montréal,” said Kevin Field, Cycling Canada’s Men’s Road Manager.

“The event will also be a great preparation tool for the 2015 UCI Road World Championships to be disputed in Richmond, Virginia, later in the month. All eight Canadian riders have qualified for the selection pool for this event.”

Lampre-Merida adds two young riders

Lampre-Merida has added Simone Petilli and Edward Ravasi to the WorldTour team as stagiaires for the remainder for the season. Both riders will join the Italian national team at the Tour de l’Avenir held from August 22-29.

Petilli, 22, joins the team from Team Unieuro, as a top up-and-coming climber. This year he was third overall at the Giro della Valle d'Aosta. He also won overall title at the Ronde de l'Isard and the young rider title at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.

Edward Ravasi, 21, joins the team from Team. He is also a climber and won two races: Giro della Provincia di Biella and Memorial Gasparotto this year. He also won the young rider title at the Tour of Croatia and had two podium finishes in stages of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta, where he also placed second in the points competition and third in the mountain competition.

Powerplus replaced as second sponsor of newly title BKCP-Corendon

Cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel will be racing under a new team name during the 2015-16 season as Corendon has replaced Powerplus as his team’s second sponsor, creating the new team name BKCP-Corendon. The company has committed to the team for the next three seasons, according to Sport.be.

"To create more visibility… we decided last year to link us to the typical Belgian cyclo-cross sport," said Martin De Boer, marketing director Corendon. "Of course it is also important that the team has a great chance to win."

The team will include van der Poel, Wietse Bosmans and Vincent Baestaens and Philipp Walsleben.

Corendon is also the title sponsor of the Corendon Kwadro, and the team will continue next season, with the addition of new sponsors set to be announced on 4 September.