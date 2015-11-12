News Shorts: Creed takes head coaching job with US Paracycling

Image 1 of 5 Mike Creed and Eric Marcotte have a talk before leaving on the ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 The women on the start line at the Sunny King Criterium (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 3 of 5 Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) and Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) before the race begins (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 5 Mike Creed was dressed to impress as usual for tonights team presentation (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Creed takes head coaching job with US Paracycling

USA Paralympics announced on Thursday that it has hired former Team SmartStop director Mike Creed as head coach of its Paracycling program.

Creed, 34, ended his own professional career in 2013 after competing for more than a decade, spending the last three seasons with Optum Pro Cycling. He took the reins of Team SmartStop as the Continental team transitioned from a focus on criteriums to stage racing in 2014 and quickly found success with the new roster.

Highlights included Eric Marcotte’s win at the 2014 US pro road championships, Travis McCabe’s 2014 National Racing Calendar overall win, Jure Kocjan leading the Tour of Utah, and Rob Britton’s Tour of the Gila win this year along with his podium finish at the USA Pro Challenge.

USA Paralympics, a division of the US Olympic Committee, supports US Olympic and Paralympic athletes and is responsible for elite sports programming, including sending athletes to summer and winter Paralympic Games.

Mike Creed talks with rider Travis McCabe while directing Team SmartStop (Jonathan Devich).

