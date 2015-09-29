News shorts: Bora-Argon 18 sign Rüdiger Selig from Katusha

Image 1 of 5 Rudiger Selig (Katusha) shows off his skills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the lead at Bayern Rundfahrt (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 4 of 5 Phil Bauhaus (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 5 Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) with fans at the Tour of Denmark

Bora-Argon 18 sign Rüdiger Selig from Katusha

Bora-Argon 18 moved to bolster its sprint trains for Sam Bennett and Phil Bauhaus this week with the signing of Rüdiger Selig from Katusha, where the 26-year-old German was part of Alexander Kristoff’s lead out.

"We focused our search specifically on a fast rider who strengthens our young sprint train with his experience from the WorldTour," said team manager Ralph Denk.

"Rüdiger owns these qualities, and being a German rider is of course a great fit to our team. Especially for a young sprinter like Phil Bauhaus, who is just 21-years-old, the lead-out experience of Rüdiger can make the difference in a race. We will use the first training camp to test the right positions in the sprint train and to put together the race program."

Selig showed his own speed this season with a second place during stage 5 of the Bayern Rundfahrt (2.HC) and a third place during stage 5 at the Volta ao Algarve. Selig has two professional wins: the Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke in 2011 and Volta Limburg Classic in 2013.

Tinkoff announce team for Tour de l'Eurométropole

Tinkoff-Saxo today released its roster for the upcoming l'Eurométropole, a UCI 2.1 race from September 30 to October 4 in Germany and Belgium.

Tinkoff-Saxo's roster includes Manuele Boaro, Michael Mørkøv, Matteo Tosatto, Nikolay Trusov, Jay McCarthy, Pavel Brutt and stagiaires Michael Gogl and Antwan Tolhoek





"We hope that Manuele Boaro can put in a strong performance. We know that he’s very capable on such a parcours, when he is at his best and he should be motivated. He went to the Worlds TTT with ambitions but his ambitions were hampered after just 1k, when he suffered a mechanical. So I reckon that he is focused and ready."

Michaelsen said the team is also hoping for good opening time trial from trainee Antwan Tolhoek because his ability to climb could give him a good shot at a general classification result.





"Other than that, we got strong experienced riders in road captain Michael Mørkøv and Matteo Tosatto, while Trusov proved with his second place in Koolskamp that he can do well in the sprints. Brutt is equally going well – we saw that in the Worlds Road Race."

Giant-Alpecin looking for opportunities in l'Eurométropole

Giant-Alpecin is going into the five-day 2.1 Tour de l'Eurométropole [formerly Franco-Belge] with a seven-riders roster that will be hunting for opportunities.

"We are heading to the Tour de l'Eurométropole with a team of adventurers with whom we are going to explore our opportunities," said director Addy Engels.

The rosers includes Roy Curvers, Bert De Backer, Caleb Fairly, Thierry Hupond, Fredrik Ludvigsson, Tom Stamsnijder, Zico Waeytens

"Our strategy will be to race freely and attack. Roy has shown good form in recent races, getting strong results both in sprints and from breakaways."