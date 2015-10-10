News shorts: Boonen coming home after crash

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) crashes during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) warming up for the mega stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a nasty fall during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Race over for Tom Boonen at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Boonen "feeling good" and heading home after Abu Dhabi crash

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) will fly back to Belgium in the coming days after he was given the medical all-clear following his crash on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. Boonen crashed heavily during the stage and was taken to hospital for checks.

Boonen reportedly lost consciousness in the crash suffering after landing on his head and left side. He was later diagnosed with a left temporal bone fracture.

"Etixx - Quick-Step communicates that the medical examinations of Tom Boonen today, including a CT scan, are reassuring. Tom is feeling good," the team announced in a press release on Saturday.

"The nature of the fracture requires observation and further recovery in the clinic for a few days. Boonen will be able to fly back to Belgium in the middle of next week."

Video: Froome goes gliding

Ahead of his appearance and the UCI’s end-of-season Gala at the Abu Dhabi Tour, Chris Froome (Team Sky) took time out to enjoy a spot of gliding, and Tour de France winner has posted a video of his adventures on his Twitter account.

Froome, who crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana, has spent the last few weeks recovering at his European base in Monaco but has already started to enjoy his off-season as this video suggests.

Glider loop de loop #offseason pic.twitter.com/xmhPIlOTF2

Keizer signs new contract with LottoNL-Jumbo

Martijn Keizer has extended his contract with LottoNL-Jumbo for an additional year, meaning that he will ride for them until at least the end of the 2017 season.

"This contract extension shows the team has confidence in me," Keizer said in a statement released by the Dutch team. "It gives me a good feeling. I showed my time trial capabilities several times this season and the support I get during the TT from the team is very important for me. I’m looking forward to try and bag some good results in the smaller tours with a time trial in the next two years. And, Of course, I want to remain important for the leaders.

The rider joined the team in 2014 and this season he raced both the Giro d’Italia and Vuela a Espana for the team. He recently finished second overall in the Tour de l'Eurométropole.

"Martijn is very valuable for our team, he’s someone we can always count on," the team added. "In the mountains, he stands his ground and is able to survive until very late, but also on the flats, he’s very fast. He is available throughout the year on every day and every terrain. Moreover, we see that he is still making progress and therefore, we wanted to continue our collaboration."