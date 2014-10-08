News shorts: Armstrong case could run until 2016

Image 1 of 4 Lance Armstrong liked to control the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) suffers from a leg cramp during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Alex Peters (Madison Genesis) is presented with the Irish Sports Council Under 23 jersey (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

No end in sight for Armstrong whistle-blower case

The whistleblower lawsuit has been ongoing for four years already, but it could be another two years before there is a final ruling on the case, according to VeloNews. Lance Armstrong’s former teammate Floyd Landis brought the case against the Texan in 2010, claiming that he had defrauded the US government by using the funds from their sponsor the US Postal Service for performance enhancing drugs. Since then, Landis has been joined by the US Department of Justice.

Amstrong’s main argument is that the US government was aware of the practices within the team. Both parties have brought forward a huge amount of evidence, with the arguments over what is admissible a factor in the lengthy procedure. The UCI could also get involved in the case as government has asked to see documents relating to the backdated cortisone therapeutic exemption in 1999.

If found guilty, Armstrong could be liable for up to $100 million, with Landis set to collect up to 25% of whatever is recovered.

UCI responds to 2020 Paralympic news

After being roundly criticised by the Paralympic community for failing to submit its paperwork to have cycling events included in the 2020 Games in Tokyo, the UCI today issued a statement on its plan to be included in the event.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is working closely with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) at the highest level ahead of the next meeting of its Governing Board in early 2015 where it will decide the full list of sports that will feature in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"The UCI is fully committed to the promotion of para-cycling and look forward to a positive dialogue with the IPC over the next few months to ensure that cycling continues to play its part in helping the Paralympic Games go from strength to strength."

Kwiatkowski meets his rainbow jersey

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for Michal Kwiatkowski as he gets to grips with life as the new world champion. The 24-year-old Polish rider made his first appearance in the jersey at last weekend’s Il Lombardia. It wasn’t the dream start to his year in the rainbow stripes, with cramp putting an end to his race ambitions with just 12 kilometres to go.

Kwiatkowski only got sight of his new jersey two days before the race. Opening the box that contained the hallowed striped jersey Kwiatkowski was like a kid at Christmas. In this video produced by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, follow the new world champion as he gets a look at his jersey for the first time.

Wegmann signs for Cult Energy

Fabian Wegmann will join fellow German Linus Gerdemann at the Danish Cult Energy team in 2015. Cult Energy is currently ranked at Continental level, but is one of three teams applying to move up to ProContinental status for next season. The also signed former Danish time trial champion Rasmus Qaade.

“With this team I will have great possibilities and prospects for my future career,” Wegmann said on his twitter account.

Wegmann has been with Garmin-Sharp since 2012 where he has ridden in support of leaders Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin. Earlier this season he crashed out of the Giro d’Italia, tearing his hamstring in the incident. He returned to racing at the Tour of Alberta in September, but an elbow injury means that he will not ride his final race of the season, the Tour of Beijing.

SEG Cycling continues to take shape

The SEG Racing development team has added 20-year-old Alex Peters to their ever growing roster. Peters has been riding for the British continental Madison-Genesis team for the last two years. The SEG team is the brainchild of the sports agency of the same name. The company run by Martijn and Eelco Berkhout looks after top names such as Dan Martin and Bauke Mollema. They have already added Yoeri Havik, Steven Lammertink, Ricardo van Dongen and Julius van den Berg to their squad.