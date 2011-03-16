New Zealand sends 32 mountain bikers to Oceania Championships
Cross country and gravity titles up for grabs
New Zealand is sending a 32-strong contingent of mountain bikers to the 2011 Oceania Continental Mountain Bike Championships in Shepparton, Australia, on March 18-20.
Related Articles
Cross Country
Under 17 men
Craig Oliver (Christchurch)
Under 19 men
Anton Cooper (Christchurch)
Nigel McDowell (Rotorua)
Tom Bradshaw (Wellington)
Mathew Waghorn (Palmerston North)
Elite and Under 23 men
Dirk Peters (Rotorua)
Carl Jones (Whakatane)
Mike Northcott (Tokoroa)
Brad Hudson (Christchurch)
Sam Shaw (Rotorua)
Gavin McCarthy (Wellington)
Dominic Furket (Palmerston North)
Elite and Under 23 women
Rosara Joseph (Christchurch)
Karen Hanlen (Whakatane)
Fiona MacDermid (Palmerston North)
Samara Sheppard (Rotorua)
Katie O'Neill (Rotorua)
Eloise Fry (Nelson)
Melissa Newell (Christchurch)
Downhill
Under 17 men
Josh McCombie (Dunedin)
Under 19 men
Daniel Franks (Christchurch)
Loius Hamilton (Rotorua)
Dan McCombie (Dunedin)
Mat Prior (Auckland)
Elite men
Cam Cole (Christchurch)
Bryn Dickerson (Porirua)
Nick McConachie (Christchurch)
James McConachie (Christchurch)
Tom Mathews (Christchurch)
Under 19 women
Sarah Atkin (Wellington)
Sophie Tyas (Auckland)
Elite women
Amy Laird (Christchurch)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy