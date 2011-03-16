Trending

New Zealand sends 32 mountain bikers to Oceania Championships

Cross country and gravity titles up for grabs

Image 1 of 6

Carl Jones on his way to winning the elite men's cross country national championship

Carl Jones on his way to winning the elite men's cross country national championship
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)
Image 2 of 6

Anton Cooper, a junior, often beats the seniors in mountain bike races

Anton Cooper, a junior, often beats the seniors in mountain bike races
(Image credit: Andy Peskett)
Image 3 of 6

Dirk Peters crushes it in the men's race

Dirk Peters crushes it in the men's race
(Image credit: Michelle Bellamy)
Image 4 of 6

Mike Northcott on his way to second place.

Mike Northcott on his way to second place.
(Image credit: Michelle Bellamy)
Image 5 of 6

Cameron Cole

Cameron Cole
(Image credit: John Harrison)
Image 6 of 6

Amy Laird in her polka dot kit.

Amy Laird in her polka dot kit.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

New Zealand is sending a 32-strong contingent of mountain bikers to the 2011 Oceania Continental Mountain Bike Championships in Shepparton, Australia, on March 18-20.

Cross Country

Under 17 men
Craig Oliver (Christchurch)

Under 19 men
Anton Cooper (Christchurch)
Nigel McDowell (Rotorua)
Tom Bradshaw (Wellington)
Mathew Waghorn (Palmerston North)

Elite and Under 23 men
Dirk Peters (Rotorua)
Carl Jones (Whakatane)
Mike Northcott (Tokoroa)
Brad Hudson (Christchurch)
Sam Shaw (Rotorua)
Gavin McCarthy (Wellington)
Dominic Furket (Palmerston North)

Elite and Under 23 women
Rosara Joseph (Christchurch)
Karen Hanlen (Whakatane)
Fiona MacDermid (Palmerston North)
Samara Sheppard (Rotorua)
Katie O'Neill (Rotorua)
Eloise Fry (Nelson)
Melissa Newell (Christchurch)

Downhill

Under 17 men
Josh McCombie (Dunedin)

Under 19 men
Daniel Franks (Christchurch)
Loius Hamilton (Rotorua)
Dan McCombie (Dunedin)
Mat Prior (Auckland)

Elite men
Cam Cole (Christchurch)
Bryn Dickerson (Porirua)
Nick McConachie (Christchurch)
James McConachie (Christchurch)
Tom Mathews (Christchurch)

Under 19 women
Sarah Atkin (Wellington)
Sophie Tyas (Auckland)

Elite women
Amy Laird (Christchurch)