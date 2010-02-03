New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup moves to North Island

Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will make its move to the North Island this weekend with a round in Rotorua and Tokoroa. The six-event national series in cross country and downhill disciplines has already seen competitors racing at three events in the south island in January - the three North Island cup events in February culminate in the National Championships at the end of the month in Wellington.





Elite racer and Tokoroa local Mike Northcott has been involved in setting up the multi-lap race course, and with his influence, competitors will be sure to have a tough, but enjoyable time on the Cougar trails.



