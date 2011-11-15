New US velodrome to host omnium championships

The women's omnium podium. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

USA Cycling announced today that the country's newest track cycling venue, the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, South Carolina has been chosen to host its 2012 and 2013 International Omnium Track National Championship.

Related Articles UCI announces beefed up Olympic omnium format

Since its introduction to the track cycling Olympic program, the omnium has been part of USA Cycling's elite national track championships. However, following the Olympic Games in London, track riders will have an opportunity to compete in the new stand-alone omnium championships on August 17-18, 2012.

The races will take place on the 250-meter and 42-degree banked velodrome currently being built in Rock Hill. The facility, designed by the German architect Ralph Schuermann, is slated to open early next year.

"We are proud to have been selected to host the 2012 and 2013 USA Cycling International Omnium Track National Championships in our new Giordana Velodrome," stated City of Rock Hill City Manager David B. Vehaun. "Choosing the Giordana Velodrome indicates a significant level of confidence in the facility and all the partners involved."

The Giordana Velodrome is one of the first projects of the Rock Hill Outdoor Center, a 250 acre park that will also include trails for mountain biking and road riding, a BMX facility and cyclo-cross course.

Thad Fischer, director of the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium, has been chosen as the cycling coordinator for the Rock Hill Outdoor Center, and said that while the opening date of the velodrome has not yet been set, "it will be very early spring for certain".

The facility is looking to host another major race in May, but details of the event have not yet been confirmed.

In making the announcement, USA Cycling added that it has dropped the Tandem Track National Championships from its list of official championships due to costs and low participation rates.

