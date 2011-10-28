New under 23 development team launches for Australia's domestic circuit

Image 1 of 3 The SASI team of George Tansley and Alex Edmondson were close to taking third place in an exciting race for the final podium position (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Queenslands' Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Mulhearn (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 The podium for the under 19 individual pursuit - AlexanderMorgan, Jackson Law and Jack Cummings. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)

Eclipse Pro Cycling (EPC) has today announced a new partnership with Cycling Australia’s High Performance program that will create a new Australian based under 23 development team. Eclipse will run the new program, which will give under 23 cyclists in Australia more opportunities to display their talent on the Australian domestic circuit.

According to a release EPC will invest into CA’s development pathway, with the aim of filling a niche in the Australian domestic development scene. The program will have no effect on the exisiting Jayco-AIS continental and Australian under 23 national team programs which will continue to function as they are.

The new team will be headed by current Jayco-2XU sporting director Patrick Jonker. Riders will be sourced from all of the state institutes though the management of the team will be very much independent.

National High Performance director Kevin Tabotta said the addition of the new program would create a new pathway for Australia's up and coming cyclists.

"Cycling Australia High Performance Programs looks forward to working with the 'Eclipse Pro Cycling NRS Team' over the next 12 months to provide an additional stepping stone for young Australian male road talent aiming toward selection into under 23 National teams and the Jayco-AIS Continental Team.

"This is one of a number of important partnerships CA develops designed to provide the best possible support and pathway for emerging elite talent, and Team Director Patrick Jonker will be pivotal in the development of these young riders through the NRS events."

The confirmed rider roster for 2012 is:

Jack Beckinsale (NSWIS), Edward Bissaker (SASI), Alex Edmondson (SASI), David Edwards (QAS), Jackson Law (NSWIS), Bradley Linfield (WAIS), Mitch Lovelock Fay (ACTAS), and Jordan Kerby (QAS).