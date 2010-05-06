New sponsor for Cervélo TestTeam

Image 1 of 2 The new Cervélo TestTeam jersey with sponsor Tata Consultancy Services. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 2 Cervélo co-founder Gerard Vroomen announced new sponsor Tata Consultancy Services in Amsterdam. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The Cervélo TestTeam has announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has become the official consulting and IT technology partner of the team. In addition to the partnership, TCS, a leading international IT services, business solution and outsourcing firm, will provide in-kind support in the form of technology services to the squad.

"We are immensely pleased to have Tata Consultancy Services as our official consulting and IT technology partner. As a global leader in IT, TCS has improved the business performance of some of the leading companies in the world. We are looking to draw upon this same expertise to improve the performance of our cycling team," said Gerard Vroomen, co-founder of Cervélo.

"This is the first company from India that decided to join cycling. It makes the sport even more global than it is already today." said Vroomen. "Since we created this team, we have always been open to a new partner.

"The addition of this new sponsor will not change our team budget much. It will help our riders and give them access to new technologies but we won't buy three big names because we have a new sponsor. We're happy with the captains we have now," Vroomen told Cyclingnews in reference to Sastre, Hushovd and Haussler.

TCS will put together a specialized team to work with Cervélo TestTeam to identify how technology can be better used to optimize the performance of the team. "This relationship with Tata Consultancy Services brings us one step closer to our dream of creating a 'Houston Control' environment in the cycling world. This will help our riders become better and better, ensuring a steady improvement in performance. We are also excited to work with TCS to promote the sport of cycling in India," stated Joop Alberda, General Manager of Cervélo TestTeam.

TCS is already well known in the sports world, as it supports the Formula 1 racing team Ferrari, Ducati and several major marathons worldwide—and now also Cervélo TestTeam. “ We have been partnering with leading sports teams like Cervélo in order to strengthen our global brand, by associating with teams that share the same values that drive our own company: a passion for excellence, success through teamwork, and a commitment to world-class quality.”, said John Lenzen, Chief Marketing Officer of TCS.