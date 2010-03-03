New South Wales gets new endurance race series

Image 1 of 2 Simone Blakeman and Paul Massey prepare for the Singletrack Mind endurance race series. (Image credit: Chocolate Foot) Image 2 of 2 Sharon Jan hones her singletrack skills in advance of the Singletrack Mind series in New South Wales. (Image credit: Chocolate Foot)

New South Wales mountain bikers will get the chance to compete in 2010 in a new endurance race series called The Singletrack Mind.

Beginning in April, the five-event series will feature races ranging from six to 10 hours in duration. Each venue has been selected for its flowing singletrack and race-hosting abilities. The series will kick off April 18 in western NSW's singletrack oasis, Lidsdale State Forest near Lithgow. Events will follow in May, June and August before the series concludes on September 25 at the WMBC track in Appin.

The series is being promoted by Chocolate Foot, a new business run by Fiona Dick and Joe Ward. Dick is well known as a racer, mountain bike skills educator, has written for mountain bike magazines. She previously worked for race organizer Wild Horizons.

For more information on the series, visit www.chocolatefoot.com.au/singletrack-mind-series.

2010 Singletrack Mind Series

April 18: Lidsdale State Forest, Lithgow

May 16: Coondoo Road, Nowra

June 13: Yellomundee Regional Park, Yarramundi

August 29: Stromlo Forest Park, Canberra

September 25: WMBC track, Appin