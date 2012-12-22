New Feenstra-Felt Mountain Bike Team announced for 2013

Image 1 of 2 The jersey for the new Feenstra-Felt p/b Kenda Pro Mountain Bike Team in 2013 (Image credit: Felt Bicycles) Image 2 of 2 Ruben Scheire (Belgium) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Feenstra, a Dutch environmental control company, and Felt Bicycles have partnered to sponsor the Feenstra-Felt p/b Kenda Pro Mountain Bike Team, a new UCI trade team for 2013.

The new team is a blend of young international talent. Up-and-coming riders Ruben Scheire and Robby de Bock of Belgium will lead Feenstra-Felt for 2013. Scheire posted an impressive fifth place earlier this year in the under 23 World Cup event in Mont-Sainte-Anne and was second in the highly competitive Belgian Cross Country National Championship for the under 23 riders.

The pair joins Dutch sensation Thijs Zuurbier along with several other to-be-announced top Dutch hopefuls. The complete roster will be introduced at the Feenstra-Felt p/b Kenda media launch this week at the team's base in Holland.

"Feenstra-Felt powered by Kenda showcases Felt's ever-expanding commitment to pro mountain bike racing including all the advantages that come with competing at the highest level," said Felt Bicycles' International Marketing Manager Uwe Daniel. "This talented new team is the perfect mechanism to showcase our products and will push us to stay at the leading edge of performance and technology."

"For us, this team represents a new milestone in MTB racing and we are very excited to get going," said Team Feenstra-Felt p/b Kenda Manager Maarten Kemperman.

The team's long term vision and goal is success at the mountain bike cross country event in the 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As part of the holistic initiative to place riders on the Olympic Team for 2016 Team, Feenstra-Felt p/b Kenda has enlisted professional trainer and former top triathlete Rob Barel and sports psychology consultant Bart Boogard. Kemperman and Frank van Dulmen will manage sporting operations for the team.

The new 2013 UCI Team will race on the Felt Edict Nine and all new Felt Nine C hardtail bikes.