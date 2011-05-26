New cross country course for European Masters MTB Championships

Image 1 of 2 A cross country rider gets some air in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. (Image credit: Grega Stopar) Image 2 of 2 A rider on the downhill course at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia. (Image credit: Grega Stopar)

With one month to go until the European Masters Mountain Bike Championships in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, organizers announced a new cross country course for the event. The Championships will be run on June 25-26.

The new course will partially follow an established course used during the 2010 Slovenia Cup. The course will share a start/finish area with the downhill course at the bottom of the ski slopes. Racers are expected to take about 11 minutes per lap on the 2.8km course with 130m of elevation gain per lap.

The cross country races will be run on Saturday, June 25 while the downhill finals will happen on Sunday, June 26. The downhill race will used an existing track already used in the 2009 championships.

For more information, visit www.mtbkranjskagora.si.