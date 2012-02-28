New baby won't clash with Mollema's Tour plans

Image 1 of 3 Bauke Mollema was the Dutch rider of the year (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the points jersey on the last day. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 3 of 3 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema has revealed that his girlfriend is expecting their first child in August of this year, but the Rabobank rider is still very much planning to ride in the Tour de France. The 25-year-old Dutchman, famed for his climbing prowess, has stated that the impending arrival will not jeopardise his position at the start line.

Mollema served notice last year that he can be a major force in Grand Tours after winning the points classification and finishing fourth overall at the Vuelta a Espana. He is seen as a key part in Rabobank's assault on this year's Tour de France.

"For the Tour, there is nothing wrong. That is still the main goal of my season," Mollema told telegraaf.nl.

Rabobank's sporting director Erik Breukink stated on his Twitter account that Mollema would not be distracted by the birth: "Missing the birth of your child is not the end of the world. That's part of life as a professional cyclist," he said.