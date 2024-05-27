Netflix Tour de France: Unchained returns with Tadej Pogačar among featured riders

French trailer on 2023 Tour de France shows Pogačar's return from broken wrist

Tadej Pogacar will feature in the upcoming Tour de France: Unchained on Netflix
Tadej Pogacar will feature in the upcoming Tour de France: Unchained on Netflix (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Professional cycling is back in the mainstream spotlight with the second season of Tour de France: Unchained on Netflix, this time with Tadej Pogačar among the riders featured.

The series is due to air on June 11, 2024, on the video streaming platform.

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.