NetApp–Endura announces Tour de France long list

Image 1 of 4 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) heads for a famous win (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 The 2013 NetApp-Endura team jersey (Image credit: Team NetApp) Image 4 of 4 Tiago Machado (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team NetApp-Endura is looking forward to the Tour de France and has announced its long list of riders for its Tour debut this summer, around team captain Leo König. All but two of the nominated riders already have grand tour experience.

The German Professional Continental team has what it called "the most successful start in its team history," with two wins and eleven other podiums. "We're on a very good path," said team manger Ralph Denk. "During the Classics, the team showed that we have clearly improved in that area. At the stage races, we always gave top performances and we were contenders for good results.”

NetApp-Endura received a wildcard invitation to the race this year, having previously ridden the Vuelta a Espana in 2013 and the Giro d'Italia in 2012. At the Vuelta, König won the eighth stage — the first mountaintop finish — and finished ninth overall.

The team is aiming high at the race. "We're aiming for a stage win and a Top 15 position in the GC. Our goals are realistic and the entire team is already feeling self-confident because of that," Denk said.

The 14 riders are Jan Barta, Cesare Benedetti, Sam Bennett, Iker Camano, David de la Cruz, Zak Dempster, Bartosz Huzarski, Leopold König, Tiago Machado, José Mendes, Andreas Schillinger, Daniel Schorn, Scott Thwaites, and Paul Voss.

Bennet and Thwaites are the only two who have never before ridden a grand tour.