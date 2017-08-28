Neben headlines eight-rider US women's Worlds roster

Image 1 of 8 Amber Neben (Velo Concepts) crosses the line for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 8 Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates winning in the Women's Individual Pursuit's prize ceremony Image 3 of 8 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) helps her team with the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 8 Coryn Rivera celebrates a RideLondon Classique victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 QOM jersey winner Katie Hall (UHC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) tucked in on one of todays faster sections. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 8 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) was fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

USA Cycling on Monday announced 23 riders to its roster for the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, September 16-24, including the eight riders who will represent the US in the Elite Women's time trial and road race.

Amber Neben (Team VeloConcept), the reigning time trial world champion, will be in Bergen to defend her title and take on the road race as well. Twenty-year-old Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20), a 2015 double world champion as a Junior, will tackle the Elite women's time trial rather than attempting the U23 race. Neben and Dygert will be joined in the time trial by Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare). Like Neben, both Wiles and Stephens will take on the rad race as well.

They'll be joined in the road race by 2016 Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare), and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), a powerful sprinter who could find the flat finish in Bergen to her liking.

USA Cycling also released the men's U23 and Junior rosters, as well as the women's Junior roster. The Elite men's time trial and road race rosters will be released September 9.

Among the U23 men, William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Justin Oien (Caja Rural-Seguras RGA) will take on the road race, while Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling), who won the junior time trial title last year, will compete in both the road race and time trial.

The Junior women's roster features Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development) and Megan Heath (Rally Sport Cycling Team) in the road race, while Summer Moak (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Abigail Youngwerth (Sho-Air Twenty20) will take on both the road race and time trial.

For the Junior men, Cole Davis (Team Specialized Juniors), Matteo Jorgenson (Hot Tubes), Sean Quinn (Lux Cycling-Stradling p/b Specialized) and Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC) will compete in the road race, while Kendirck Boots (Groove Subaru Excel Sports) and Riley Sheehan (Lux Cycling-Stradling p/b Specialized) will start both the time trial and road race.

ELITE WOMEN

Chloe Dygert (Bremerton, Wash./Sho-Air TWENTY20) – time trial

Megan Guarnier (San Mateo, Calif./Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) – road race

Katie Hall (Oakland, Calif./UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team) – road race

Amber Neben (Lake Forest, Calif./Team Velo CONCEPT) – road race, time trial

Coryn Rivera (Orange County, Calif./Sunweb) – road race

Lauren Stephens (Dallas, Texas/Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – road race, time trial

Tayler Wiles (Fairfax, Calif./UnitedHEalthcare Pro Cycling) – road race, time trial

Ruth Winder (Lafayette, Calif./UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) - road race



