National tour begins for Singletrack High Documentary

"Singletrack High": A movie following High School riders through a season at the NorCal High School Cycling League. (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA))

A documentary showcasing the positive impacts of the high school cycling movement will begin a nationwide tour of the USA on Wednesday. Taking a close look at the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s (NICA) NorCal High School Cycling League, "Singletrack High" follows a diverse group of high school students through the 2012 mountain bike racing season.

The national screening tour kicks off with a special screening February 27 at the Specialized Bicycle Components Headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. This will be followed by stops in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New York, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and other states, finally returning for more showings in California.

The film explores the wide range of positive outcomes from keeping adolescents active on bikes at an age when many are "trading in two wheels for four," as one of the subjects puts it.

NICA Executive Director, Austin McInerny, said, "We are thrilled with 'Singletrack High'! The film captures the challenges and rewards experienced by six diverse student-athletes throughout a season of racing with their respective mountain bike teams."

"By following the riders closely and talking with their coaches and parents repeatedly over many months, the film presents a compelling explanation of the value and need for high school-based cycling teams. I am confident that even non-cyclists will want to support our efforts after seeing this film."

Filmmaker Jacob Seigel-Boettner, who produced the film with his brother Isaac, said, "Even as former high school and collegiate cyclists, it was an eye-opener for us to see the impact that mountain bike racing has had on these kids. Being part of a high school bike team has helped them find acceptance, accept themselves, and expand their worlds. We are very grateful to the student-athletes of 'Singletrack High' and their families for opening up their lives to us, both on and off the bike. We hope that their stories inspire kids across the country to grab their bikes and hit the trail."

"Singletrack High" was produced by Pedal Born Pictures, with the support of Specialized Bicycle Components and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Additional production support was provided by GoPro and Sunnyvale VW.

Who: Pedal Born Pictures and the NICA Leagues across the USA

What: National Screening Tour of Singletrack High

Where/When: Click Here for National Calendar of Screenings.

Why: Raise Awareness of and Further Grow High School Mountain Biking

Trailer: http://vimeo.com/45295483