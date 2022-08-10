Nathan Haas, Colnago, and Campagnolo bring Purple Rain to SBT GRVL

A new Colnago G3-X going by the name 'Purple Rain' is a solution to a problem many of us have experienced. Anyone who's spent time riding is bound to reach some level of burnout. You've already conquered that distance and hit the average speed you wanted, so how do you find the motivation to do it again? For Nathan Haas, that feeling is only exacerbated by the level he's been riding at.

The last ten years have seen Haas competing and training at the very highest level of road riding. As he retired from that chapter of his racing career, he chose not to ride off into the sunset. Instead, in 2021 when he retired from Cofidis, he used it as an opportunity to return to his roots of off-road racing. With the backing of sponsors Colnago, Campagnolo, and Deda, Haas jumped into gravel racing for 2022.

As he makes that transition, he's leveraged those sponsors to do exactly what many of us do when we are seeking new inspiration. Is there anything more inspiring than new bike day? Except when you've got a successful racing career and world-class sponsors, you can go even bigger. Haas clearly understands this and as such, he conceived the 'full circle' concept. Five bikes with five different liveries to herald his return to the dirt tracks of the early days of his career. Not just any bikes either, five truly special bikes put together with the best products and painted to catch the eye like nothing else in the field of five different gravel races.

Unbound saw Haas on an Art Deco themed G3-X and now, for SBT GRVL, the latest in the series is all about the colour purple. Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO, said: "The project with Nathan has given free rein to our creative capacity in terms of colours, one of the main characteristics of Colnago's heritage. This latest creation, Purple Rain, is truly unique. We liked it so much that it gave us an idea. Soon to be revealed, but... stay tuned!" For his part, Haas sounds like all of us on new bike day when he says "They bring me this Purple Rain and I'm speechless. It's incredible how Colnago have managed to combine incredible aesthetic taste with superior technical performance. I'm happy as a child. These bikes are built with passion, they are made to win and they are beautiful. I am literally in love with them.”

Castelli, Colnago, and Richard Pierce come together for a full package design. (Image credit: Colnago)

To go with the bike, Castelli is pitching in for a complete package. This isn't a change from the other bikes in the 'full circle' project but designer Richard Pierce once again worked with Colnago and Castelli to put together a “total look” design. The kit matches the bike and brings the technical experience of Castelli for an inspirational look. SBT GRVL covers 230km and 2800 metres of altitude but Haas will look as good as he feels as he tackles the challenges of yet another premier gravel race.

Under the unique paint, the G3-X is the same highly capable gravel bike that Colnago debuted in late 2019 . The gravel-specific offering takes cues from the cyclo-cross specific Prestige but features an array of frame details that make it true to purpose as a long-distance gravel grinder. Greater tyre clearance makes room for as large as 700x42c tyres while mounting points for as many four bottles, and frame bags, add utility. Further adding to the gravel-specific details, subtle geometry enhancements prioritise high-speed stability and gravel surface riding comfort. For this build, wheels and drivetrain come from Campagnolo and get paired with Vittoria tires, the same Fizik bar tape we’ve included in our best gravel bar tape buyers guide, Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon shoes , and Fizik saddle, and a Deda stem and handlebar.

Take a scroll through our gallery of Haas's latest new bike below.