Nairo Quintana takes on Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in 10th Movistar season

34-year-old outlines 2025 season schedule and praises new signings Castrillo and Pescador

Movistar's Nairo Quintana in action at the season-ending Il Lombardia back in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana has revealed that he will take on two Grand Tours in 2025, with the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España both among his goals for the new season.

The Colombian is preparing for his second season back at Movistar, the 10th of his career with the Spanish squad. He turns 35 in February but still has high hopes for the future, with a free role at the Giro in May on the menu along with a support role for Enric Mas at the Vuelta.

