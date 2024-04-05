Nairo Quintana injury update reveals he ruptured ligament in Volta a Catalunya crash

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Colombian will miss Tour of Alps, no date set for return to racing

Nairo Quintana
Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran Colombian star Nairo Quintana is due to spend a lengthy period off racing as he recovers from a ruptured arm ligament injury caused by a crash in the Volta a Catalunya last month, Movistar said on Thursday.

Quintana crashed twice in the Volta a Catalunya, but the second one on stage 7, falling at speed on the approach road to the final Montjuic circuit in Barcelona, forced him to abandon on the last day.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

