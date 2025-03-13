'My worst nightmare has become reality' - Lars van den Berg forced to retire from cycling at 26 due to heart issues

At just 26, Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart issues, after being informed by cardiologists that the "risks are simply too great."

Van den Berg announced the news on his Instagram on Thursday, more than a year after his ordeal with cardiac problems started, when he lost consciousness on the bike and crashed at the Faun Ardèche Classic. That will become his last professional appearance after four years in the WorldTour peloton.

"My worst nightmare has become reality: after a year of recovery and hard work, I’ve been forced to retire from professional cycling," said Van den Berg in an emotional post.

"The news came as a huge shock. This winter, I finally felt like I was rediscovering my form after a long and challenging road back. But after extensive monitoring, my cardiologists have determined that the risks are simply too great. And just like that, my career as a pro cyclist has come to an abrupt and heartbreaking end."

Van den Berg's younger brother, Marijn, is also a professional who currently races for EF Education-EasyPost. Not getting to race professionally on the same squad with his sibling was one of the many goals the Dutchman ached at not having yet done, with his retirement effective immediately.

"I can’t quite wrap my head around it yet. After four years in the pro peloton, my childhood dream has been cut short," continued Van den Berg.

"At just 26, I’m left with ambitions I no longer get to chase. No first pro victory, no chance to ride alongside my brother on the same team. That realisation hurts more than I can put into words.

"But as the shock settles, so does a sense of gratitude. I’m grateful to be here, to be healthy, and to have fought my way back into good shape. That’s something I’ll hold on to and work hard to maintain, while spending time with the people who matter most to me.

"In time, I’ll set new goals - and as always, I’ll pour all my energy into reaching them. I don’t know yet where this next chapter will take me, but I’ll keep you updated along the way."

Van den Berg gave great thanks to all of those who supported him during these tough years, with his team returning the favour for all he gave as a rider who came up through their development team. He raced two Tours de France during his time on the French outfit.

"For now, I just want to say thank you," he said. "To everyone who has supported me through 20 years of cycling, and especially to those who stood by me during the toughest moments of this past year."

"It is with big emotion that we announce that Lars van den Berg is ending his professional cycling career for health reasons," read a post on X from Groupama-FDJ.

"A linchpin of our team for the past four seasons, Lars has marked our history with commitment, professionalism and team spirit. Thank you Lars for these wonderful years."

Van den Berg joins several other riders who have also been forced to abruptly end their cycling careers due to cardiac issues in recent years. SD Worx rider Anna Shackley retired in April last year with heart irregularities, and 2021 Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli also hung up his wheels in 2022 after collapsing at a race earlier in that season.