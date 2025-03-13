'My worst nightmare has become reality' - Lars van den Berg forced to retire from cycling at 26 due to heart issues

published

Dutch rider announces the end of his career after 'cardiologists determined that the risks are simply too great'

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 02: Lars Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team Groupama-FDJ prior to the stage two of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 208.9km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián / #UCIWT / on July 02, 2023 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Lars Van Den Berg (Image credit: Getty Images)

At just 26, Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart issues, after being informed by cardiologists that the "risks are simply too great."

Van den Berg announced the news on his Instagram on Thursday, more than a year after his ordeal with cardiac problems started, when he lost consciousness on the bike and crashed at the Faun Ardèche Classic. That will become his last professional appearance after four years in the WorldTour peloton.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

