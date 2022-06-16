Adam Yates tests positive for COVID-19 two weeks before Tour de France
By Patrick Fletcher published
Ineos Grenadiers leader pulls out of Tour de Suisse
Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France leader Adam Yates has tested positive for COVID-19 and has pulled out of the Tour de Suisse.
In a statement, the team indicated that the British rider was suffering mild symptoms and returned a positive lateral flow test on Thursday morning.
So far, he is the only Ineos Grenadiers (opens in new tab) rider to leave the Tour de Suisse (opens in new tab) due to COVID-19. Earlier on Thursday the whole Jumbo-Visma team left the race after revealing the virus “has crept into the team again.”
Yates did not start stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, a key preparation race ahead of the Tour de France (opens in new tab). He was sitting 10th overall after four stages, in the main batch of pre-race favourites 10 seconds down on the overall lead.
More to follow.
Patrick Fletcher
