Movistar unveil new kit for 2024, complete men's roster with Lorenzo Milesi

Movistar have unveiled their new men’s and women’s kit for the 2024 season with a slight restyling of their jerseys from last year.

The large ‘M’ remains front and centre and the key colour is, of course, blue, but with some different shades thrown in. Spanish company Gobik has remained their kit provider after also starting a partnership with Ineos Grenadiers for next season.

Nairo Quintana and Enric Mas will don the new blue jersey, but with the departure of Annemiek van Vleuten, their next big women’s star in Liane Lippert won’t ride in blue but her German national champion’s kit (until at least June).

“The new jersey, produced by Gobik, shines with the light effects mixed asymmetrically with the well-known Blue background used by the Telefónica-backed squad over its entire era under the current sponsor,” read a press release from the team.

“It's a restyling from the previous design, updated to include Telefónica's 100th-anniversary celebration logo, while also presenting a resemblance of patterns from networks and fiber, a wink to the year's 'leitmotiv'.”

The Spanish side also completed their men’s roster for the upcoming year by signing the U23 time-trial World Champion Lorenzo Milesi on a three-year deal from dsm-firmenich. The young Italian was tied to dsm until 2025 but he has left his contract early for a new opportunity at Movistar.

“The Movistar Team is a world reference, and it's a big opportunity for me to get to this team so I can further grow as a sportsman,” said Milesi in a statement released by his new team.

“It's a step forward in my career, and I'm so happy we've come to this agreement. I like Grand Tours and one-week stage races, so, even if the focus is going to remain on time trials, I also want to improve my climbing skills.”

Milesi had the pleasure of wearing the red jersey at this year’s Vuelta a España after he and his teammates won the controversial, dark and wet opening team time trial in Barcelona.

He’s not the first to leave a contract from the DSM setup early as riders such as Marc Hirschi, Tiesj Benoot and Ilan Van Wilder have all done similarly in recent years for moves to the bigger teams: UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep.

Movistar completed their 30-rider men's roster for 2024, with ten new signings: Nairo Quintana, Davide Formolo, Rémi Cavagna, Lorenzo Milesi, Pelayo Sánchez, Javier Romo, Carlos Canal, Jon Barrenetxea, Manlio Moro and Davide Cimolai.