Movistar signs Oyarzun

Chilean rider integrates ProTeam

Team Movistar grew out of the former Caisse d'Epargne team

Spanish outfit Movistar - formerly Caisse d'Epargne - has signed a South American rider to its 2011 team, Carlos Oyarzun from Chile. The 29-year-old has been living in Oviedo, Spain, for two years, riding with Supermercados Froiz. He became a pro in 2006 with the Mexican Tecos team.

Oyarzun, winner of the 2010 Panamerican Championships, also took a stage of the Circuito Montañés this year, where he finished second overall. He was also victorious at the Vuelta a Lugo.

The Chilean rider is the tenth newcomer to the team directed by Eusebio Unzue. The team also signed Jesús Herrada, Beñat Intxausti, Sergio Pardilla, Javier Iriarte, Xavier Tondo, Ignatas Konovalovas, Branislau Samoilau, Enrique Sanz and Francisco Ventoso.

The riders that have extended their contracts from this season with Caisse d'Epargne are the following: David Arroyo, Imanol Erviti, Andrey Amador, Marzio Bruseghin, José Vicente García, José Iván Gutiérrez, Vasili Kiryienka, Pablo Lastras, David López, Angel Madrazo, José Joaquín Rojas, Mauricio Soler, Luis Pasamontes, Fran Pérez and Rubén Plaza.