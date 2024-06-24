Movistar send versatile squad to Tour de France, Enric Mas repeats as leader

By
published

Sprinter Fernando Gaviria to return to Tour de France for first time in six years

Enric Mas will ride his sixth Tour de France in 2024
Enric Mas will ride his sixth Tour de France in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longstanding Spanish WorldTour squad Movistar will race this year’s Tour de France with a well-rounded lineup that keeps its options open on GC, breakaways and bunch sprints.

Movistar will be headed by stage racing specialist Enric Mas, 29, in the team’s 42nd appearance in the French Grand Tour. A triple runner-up in the Vuelta a Espana, the rider from Mallorca is seeking to regain momentum in the Tour de France after his fifth place in 2020 and sixth place in 2021 were followed by a DNF with COVID in 2022 and crashing out on stage 1, in a fall also badly affecting Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), in 2023.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.