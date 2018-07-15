Movistar hoping to limit their losses on Roubaix cobbles
Bennati, Rojas and Erviti to protect Quintana, Landa and Valverde
Veteran Classics specialist Daniele Bennati and Movistar teammates Jose Rojas and Imanol Erviti face the arduous task of guiding not one, not two, but three team leaders across the Roubaix cobbles during today’s ninth stage of the Tour de France.
Movistar have gone all-in on their assault at the Tour de France this year, selecting Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa as joint team leaders in the hope that at least one of them can survive the expected carnage of the cobbles, remain well-placed in the overall classification and go on to fight for the yellow jersey.
