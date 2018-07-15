Movistar hoping to limit their losses on Roubaix cobbles

Image 1 of 5 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué with Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Veteran Classics specialist Daniele Bennati and Movistar teammates Jose Rojas and Imanol Erviti face the arduous task of guiding not one, not two, but three team leaders across the Roubaix cobbles during today’s ninth stage of the Tour de France.

Movistar have gone all-in on their assault at the Tour de France this year, selecting Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa as joint team leaders in the hope that at least one of them can survive the expected carnage of the cobbles, remain well-placed in the overall classification and go on to fight for the yellow jersey.



