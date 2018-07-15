Trending

Movistar hoping to limit their losses on Roubaix cobbles

Bennati, Rojas and Erviti to protect Quintana, Landa and Valverde

Image 1 of 5

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 2 of the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Mikel Landa, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Mikel Landa, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué with Nairo Quintana

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué with Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Veteran Classics specialist Daniele Bennati and Movistar teammates Jose Rojas and Imanol Erviti face the arduous task of guiding not one, not two, but three team leaders across the Roubaix cobbles during today’s ninth stage of the Tour de France.

Related Articles

Soler shines in Paris-Roubaix debut

Valverde: Chris Froome is the Tour de France favourite but he has weaknesses

Landa ready to respect Movistar hierarchy for Tour de France

Quintana: As far as bad days go, it wasn't too bad

Movistar have gone all-in on their assault at the Tour de France this year, selecting Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa as joint team leaders in the hope that at least one of them can survive the expected carnage of the cobbles, remain well-placed in the overall classification and go on to fight for the yellow jersey.