Ben O’Connor lines up for 'another crack' at Tour de France after success of 2024

Australian, who finished fourth on world rankings, will race for yellow with a fresh lens at Jayco-AlUla in 2025

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 08 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at podium as second place winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 21 a 246km individual time trial stage from Madrid to Madrid UCIWT on September 08 2024 in Madrid Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) after taking second overall at La Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not riding the 2024 Tour de France worked out pretty well for Ben O’Connor

The Australian secured his first Grand Tour podium at the Vuelta a España by tenaciously hanging on to second place after 13 days in the leader's red jersey. He closed out his final season with Decathlon–AG2R in fourth place on the UCI world rankings.

