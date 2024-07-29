Alan Hatherly claims historic bronze for South Africa in Olympics men's cross country mountain bike

'It's every athlete’s dream to get an Olympic medal, so to achieve that today, it's unbelievable for me' says Hatherly

Bronze medallist Alan Hatherly of Team South Africa poses on the podium with his flag during the men's Cross-Country on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Hatherly became South Africa's first-ever Olympic mountain bike medallist, securing the bronze medal in the men's cross-country event at the Olympic Games on Monday.

Hatherly finished in third place, 11 seconds behind gold medallist Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) and silver medallist Victor Koretzky (France) in the race held at Elancourt Hill, just outside of Paris. 

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.