Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inducts four

Leigh Donovan (United States) returned to worlds competition. She was 1995 World Champion. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in Fairfax, California inducted three more individuals and a family and their bike shop last week at Interbike in Las Vegas, Nevada. Past Hall of Fame Inductees and current Hall of Fame members voted for the class of 2014.

The 2014 class of Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

Leigh Donovan: (Racing category) A national and world-title BMX racer as a child , Donovan started mountain biking in her 20s and began winning races. In 1995, on the Mongoose team, she won the triple crown: the national slalom championship, national downhill championship and the world championship. Winner of nine US National Championships, a UCI Downhill Championship, the 1995 world championship and 2001 World Cup dual slalom championship, Donvan retired in 2001, continued to serve the racing community in multiple ways, and then in 2010, raced again on the U.S. national team. She now focuses on women’s mountain biking events, coaching, clinics, and being an ambassador for women in the sport.

Jenn Dice: (Advocacy category) Dice directed Government Relations for the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) from 2001 to 2013, creating key partnerships at the Federal and State level and achieved positive change in how mountain bikes are viewed and managed in the National Park Service. Dice has been honored by several organizations for her work and accomplishments. She currently directs the People for Bikes Business Network.

Jimmy "Mac" McIlvain: (Journalism category) McIlvain has been chronicling the mountain bike scene from the first NORBA nationals, 1983, when he showed up to take photos. He began working for Mountain Bike Action in 1994; he became editor of that publication in 2001. His monthly column, the Mac Attack, amused, infuriated, motivated and edified riders on subjects ranging from trail advocacy to music for our rides. His reporting on new mountain biking technologies reflected his intelligent, balanced manner, with opinions that have proven correct over time. He is retiring from MBA with the October 2014 issue and has been a great asset to the sport.

Koski Family's Cove Bike Shop: (Pioneers category) The Koski Family (Dad Earl, Mom Lil, sister Kris, and brothers Erik, Dave and Don), ran The Cove Bike Shop in Tiburon, California. In the 1970s, they built this family shop into the first off-road bicycle shop and a key resource and supplier for the budding mountain bike industry. Among their productions were the famed Cook Brothers fork – the first off-road production fork -- and the industry’s first mail-order source for mountain bike parts, the revered “Trailmaster” catalog of 1980.

For more information on the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, visit www.mmbhof.org.