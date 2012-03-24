Motorcycle accident interrupts Volta a Catalunya
Race delayed 38 minutes after incident
Stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya was delayed for 38 minutes after a collision between a police motorcycle and another car.
The incident occurred while the race was 70km into the 169.4km stage from Sant Fruitós de Bages to Badalona, at a time when a breakaway containing Mikael Cherel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Cédric Pineau (FDJ-Big Mat) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis) had a three minute lead on the peloton.
Both the motorcycle driver and the occupant of the car were injured in the head-on crash, and the race was stopped while the medics could attend to the motorcycle driver.
The race officials re-established the gap once racing was safe to resume, and the finish was 45 minutes behind schedule when Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the stage victory.
There has been no word on the condition of either victim of the incident.
