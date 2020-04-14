Most exciting sprints from 2019 - Video

They are the gladiators of the finishing straight, the daredevils of the finale, these fastmen who contest the bunch sprints at the end of a long race day.

Nerves cooled by the ice water that runs through their veins, the sprinters of the peloton bump elbows, bars and whatever else it takes to cross the line first.

They're all there, Fernando Gaviria, Pascal Ackermann, Alexander Kristoff, Peter Sagan and more.

A team will work for hours to set up their sprinters for the final, frantic few seconds of a race, when there is the highest pressure to deliver on the day's efforts.



The crew at inCycle have compiled these top sprints of 2019 to whet your appetites for racing excitement, which, however far off it feels at the moment, will return again one day.

Video content created by inCycle. More videos at https://www.youtube.com/user/inCycleTV