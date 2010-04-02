Moseley, Minnaar among international riders expected for US Pro GRT opener

Image 1 of 5 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 5 Jill Kintner (Intense/Red Bull) winning a heat. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 5 Aaron Gwin (United States of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 5 of 5 Jared Rando feeling comfortable on home soil in Canberra. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

The opening round of the US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) is drawing a top-quality field of downhillers. Stop number one of the five-race national series is set for Port Angeles, Washington on April, 24-25, just one week after many of the sport's stars will be racing at California's Sea Otter Classic.

Trek World Racing is sending a full roster of international talent including Tracy Moseley of Great Britain, Andrew Neethling of South Africa, Justin Leov of New Zealand, and new signing Neko Mulally of Pennsylvania.

Veteran Jared Rando of Australia will lead the charge for Giant along with his new teammates for 2010: Brit Danny Hart and American Duncan Riffle.

Yeti Fox racing is bringing its World Cup podium finisher Aaron Gwin as well as Joey Schusler and Chris Boice, and Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Bryn Atkinson, Jill Kintner and Lars Sternberg (all Transition Racing) will also be competing.

The race will be run on non-ski area trails at Dry Hill, three miles outside of Port Angeles.

For more information, visit www.progrt.com/portangeles2010.htm.