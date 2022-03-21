Morton reaches Ukraine border after 1,063km and 42 hours
By Patrick Fletcher published
EF rider raises $200,000 and counting for refugee crisis
Lachlan Morton has reached the Ukrainian border, completing his 1000-kilometre ride and raising more than $190,000 for charity.
The EF Education-EasyPost rider's latest long-distance challenge was inspired by a desire to increase awareness of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and raise money for those displaced by the war.
Morton set off from Munich, Germany, in the early hours of Saturday morning and rode 1,063 kilometres through the Czech Republic and Poland to his destination of Korczowa, which borders Krakovets in western Ukraine.
Morton rode through two cold nights and passed on sleep as he rode for a total of 42 hours. As with previous challenges like his 'Alt Tour de France', Morton was regularly kept company from cycling fans heading out to join him for parts of the route.
"Well, I made it to the border here. Thanks to everyone who supported this trip. The crowd that came out today and rode made it a very special day," Morton said.
"This marks the end of a chosen hardship from me but it's symbolic of a hardship that's being enforced on a whole bunch of people just on the other side of this border. I hope the cycling community can get together and help support these people."
By the time he reached the border, Morton's fundraising page had reached $193,334 and the donations continue to pour in, passing the $200,000 mark at the time of writing. Having originally set a target of $50,000, he has already raised four times as much as anticipated for Ukrainian GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.
Morton was inspired to undertake the ride after recently racing with Ukrainian teammate Mark Padun.
"I’m just trying to do the one thing I know how to do and engage the bike-riding community to help," Morton said ahead of his ride.
"My idea is to highlight the fact that war is not a far-off problem. Conflicts are a bike ride away, all over the world. That’s the intention behind it, and to try and raise as much money as we can to help out people who have been displaced."
To donate and to learn more about the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, click here.
Korczowa, Poland - KM 1063He’s made it! After 42 hours of riding, Lachlan Morton reached the Korczowa - Krakovets border crossing in western Poland. A huge thank you to everyone that has supported the ride, donated and followed along. pic.twitter.com/YcN2VPM1VgMarch 21, 2022
