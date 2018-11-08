Mortensen, Carbel reportedly sign with Riis' Team Waoo

Image 1 of 3 Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Bjarne Riis and Lars Seier Christensen during the press conference Image 3 of 3 Bronze for Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Virtu Cycling organisation is set to announce the renewal of the title sponsor of its men's Continental Team Waoo and new signings, according to the Danish news site ekstrabladet.dk

According to the report, the team will announce next week that internet providers Waoo have extended their title sponsorship, and the squad will have 10 riders, bringing in Martin Mortensen from the Riwal CeramicSpeed squad and Michael Carbel from Fortuneo-Samsic. They also plan to announce renewals with Rasmus Guldhammer, Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen, Johan Langballe and Jesper Schultz.

The Virtu Cycling Group was started in 2017 by Bjarne Riis, Lars Seier and Jan Bech Andersen with the aim of developing the team into a feeder squad for a future Danish WorldTour team. In July, the Virtu men's team gained a new title sponsor in Waoo.

The team lost Kasper Asgreen to Quick-Step Floors in a mid-season transfer in April, while Asbjørn Kragh Andersen has signed with Team Sunweb, junior world champion Jakob Egholm went to Hagens Berman Axeon, Mikkel Honore to Quick-Step, Alexander Kamp and Torkil Veyhe to Riwal, and Niklas Larsen and Mathias Krigbaum to ColoQuick.

The women's WorldTour squad is not covered by the Waoo sponsorship agreement.

