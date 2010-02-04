Mørkøv and Rasmussen hit home Six Day with confidence

Denmark's Michael Mørkøv (left), 2009 Madison world champion with Alex Rasmussen (right), was an outspoken critic of the changes to the Olympic track programme. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

After snatching the overall victory in the Berlin Six Day from the hometown favourites, Robert Bartko and Roger Kluge on the last night, Danes Michael Mørkøv and Alex Rasmussen will be welcomed back to their home track to a hero's welcome for the start of the Copenhagen Six Day.

The reigning Madison World Champions will now attempt to repeat that feat and claim their second consecutive victory at the Ballerup Super Arena in Copenhagen at the 48th edition of the Six Day which begins tonight.

"We are looking forward to coming home to Ballerup Super Arena with a new victory which surely has given us the confidence that can make a difference. It is great to feel supported by the home crowd and their enthusiasm is obviously rubbing off on our own motivation. It gets me going and motivated that people are having positive expectations on our behalf. We have come home to win, " said Mørkøv.

The pair will have to contend with two-time Copenhagen Six Day winners Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli, as well as the reunited German/Belgian pair Robert Bartko and Iljo Keisse, who have seven career victories to their name, and the powerful Dutch couple Danny Stam and Peter Schep.