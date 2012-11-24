Mørkøv aiming for first road win in 2013

Image 1 of 5 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) continues to lead the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Mountains leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) leads the escape group in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 Michael Morkov follos Yannick Talabardon in the breakaway (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 5 Michael Morkov at sign in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Wearing the King of the Mountains jersey for the first week of the 2012 Tour de France was the season highlight for Michael Mørkøv, and gave the Saxo-Tinkoff rider motivation to do even better in the coming year. The Dane will be looking for his elusive first pro road win in 2013.

"I am very proud of my performance on the third stage of the Tour de France where I went out there and fought intensely for the mountain jersey. At this stage I secured the jersey for the rest of the first week until the real mountains were due,” he said on the team's website.

That was “the ultimate experience,” he said, but “to be back on the Danish national track team at the Olympics after several years was also a personal highlight.

“Furthermore, several times in the past season I have been frustratingly close of being able to take my first win for the team. However, it has been temporarily postponed but once again, I trust I'll be able to step up another level over the winter and become even stronger and able to snatch a victory in 2013.”

For the coming year, Mørkøv expects to “be able to take another step up and start winning races. I'll be focusing on a spot and a chance of my own in the cobblestone classics and I'll work extremely hard to make myself worthy of a spot in the Tour de France line-up where I dream of helping Alberto (Contador) win overall.”