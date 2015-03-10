Mondory returns adverse analytical finding for EPO
Ag2r-La Mondiale rider positive in out of competition test
Lloyd Mondory has returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO, the UCI announced on Tuesday. The Ag2r-La Mondiale rider returned the positive test in an out-of-competition control on 17 February and has been provisionally suspended pending the analysis of the B sample.
"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that it has notified French rider Lloyd Mondory of an Adverse Analytical Finding of EPO in a sample collected in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 17 February 2015," read a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.
A professional since 2004, Mondory has spent his entire career at the Ag2r-La Mondiale team. The 32-year-old finished 7th in the Clasica de Almeria two days before his positive test and lined up at Strade Bianche at the weekend.
Mondory is the second Ag2r-La Mondiale rider to test positive for EPO in recent seasons following Steve Houanard's positive test at the end of the 2012 season.
The following season Ag2r-La Mondiale suspended itself from the Critérium du Dauphiné as per Movement for Credible Cycling rules when Sylvain Georges returned a positive test for the stimulant heptaminol.
As more than 12 months have passed since that infraction, Ag2r-La Mondiale will not be compelled by the MPCC to suspend itself should the B-sample confirm Mondory's positive.
